Apple revenue rises 32.5 pct due to strong iPhone sales
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 8:31 PM / 2 years ago

Apple revenue rises 32.5 pct due to strong iPhone sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Apple Inc reported a 32.5 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by 35 percent jump in sales of its flagship iPhones.

In results announced on the same day the company suffered disruption to its lucrative online content services, Apple said net income rose to $10.68 billion, or $1.85 per share, in the third quarter ended June 27, from $7.75 billion, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

The world’s largest publicly traded company by market value said it sold 47.5 million iPhones and revenue rose to $49.61 billion from $37.43 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Julia Love in San Francisco in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

