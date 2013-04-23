FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Apple CEO acknowledged growth rate has slowed
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:06 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Apple CEO acknowledged growth rate has slowed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc : * CEO says ‘acknowledge that our growth rate has slowed and our margins have

decreased from the exceptionally high level we experienced in 2012’ * CEO says decline in stock price has been ‘very frustrating to all of us’ but

company ‘remains very strong’ * CEO says will review cash allocation strategy each year * CFO says ipod touch continues to account for over half of all ipods sold

during the quarter. * CFO says 300 million people now using icloud * CFO says company expects to open 30 new retail stores in fiscal 2013 * CFO says expects to borrow in United States for expanded capital return

program * CEO says got ‘really great stuff’ coming in fall and ‘across all of 2014’ * CFO says ipad mini margins ‘significantly’ below corporate average * CFO says company willing to make short term trade-offs in profits where it

sees long term potential * CEO cites “new product categories” as one area for potential growth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.