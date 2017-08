MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Russia's Federal Anti-Monopoly Service said on Monday it had opened a case into price fixing allegations concerning Apple iPhones.

"The Anti-Monopoly Service sees signs of price fixing violations in the Russian Federation at Apple iPhone resellers, which resulted in the same prices for these smartphones," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)