Some Samsung Galaxy products infringe Apple patent -Dutch court
November 28, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

Some Samsung Galaxy products infringe Apple patent -Dutch court

AMSTERDAM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - A Dutch court ruled on Wednesday that some of Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy smartphones and tablets infringe an Apple patent in the latest round of the two firms’ worldwide battle.

The court ordered Samsung Electronics to pay Apple damages, determined by how much profit it has made from the sales.

The patent dispute concerns the Android operating system versions 2.2.1 to 3.0 used on Samsung’s Galaxy tablets and smartphones, the court said.

Samsung and Apple, the world’s top two smartphone makers, are locked in patent disputes in at least ten countries as they vie to dominate the lucrative mobile market and win over customers with their latest gadgets.

Samsung, the world’s top maker of smartphones, infringed Apple patents to make its smartphones and tablets, a U.S. trade panel judge said in a preliminary decision issued last month.

Samsung won a court case last month in the Netherlands, when a Dutch court ruled the company did not infringe an Apple patent by using certain multi-touch techniques on some of the Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet computers.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
