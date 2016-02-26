FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung wins appeal in patent dispute with Apple
February 26, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Samsung wins appeal in patent dispute with Apple

Andrew Chung

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday overturned a $120 million jury verdict against Samsung, finally handing the South Korean smartphone maker a significant win in its longstanding patent feud with top rival Apple.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd did not infringe Apple’s “quick links” patent, and that two other patents covering the iPhone’s slide-to-unlock and auto-correct features were invalid. The court also said Apple was liable for infringing one of Samsung’s patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Phil Berlowitz)

