SAN JOSE, Calif., May 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Friday ordered Apple Inc to pay $158,400 to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, after it found the iPhone maker infringed on at least one of the Korean company’s patents.

During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California, federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Ken Wills)