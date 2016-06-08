FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple case against Samsung should go back to lower court -DOJ
June 8, 2016 / 11:50 PM / a year ago

Apple case against Samsung should go back to lower court -DOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8 (Reuters) - The Department of Justice asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn an appeals court ruling that had favored Apple Inc over Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in smartphone patent litigation, and asked that it return the case to the trial court for more litigation.

Samsung had appealed a federal appeals court ruling to the Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case. The Justice Department submitted its view in an amicus brief on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Leslie Adler)

