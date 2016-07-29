FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple says U.S. Supreme Court should rule against Samsung over patents
July 29, 2016 / 4:01 PM / a year ago

Apple says U.S. Supreme Court should rule against Samsung over patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to rule against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd over the damages Apple should receive in a case about smartphone design patents.

In its legal brief, Apple said Samsung has introduced "no evidence" that design patent damages should be decided on anything less than the value of an entire smartphone. Apple said there was no need for the Supreme Court to send the case back to a lower court for further proceedings. (Reporting by Dan Levine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
