Apple deserves injunction against Samsung smartphone features - U.S. appeals court

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said Apple should have been awarded an injunction barring Samsung from selling products that infringe its patents, handing Apple a major victory in its ongoing smartphone fight with its biggest rival.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C. said the lower court abused its discretion when it denied Apple Inc an injunction after a jury ordered Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to pay $120 million in May, 2014 for infringing three of Apple’s patents.

The case involved Apple patents covering the iPhone’s slide-to-unlock, autocorrect and data detection features.

The 2-1 appeals court ruling said that Apple’s proposed injunction is narrow because it does not want to ban Samsung’s devices from the marketplace, and that Samsung can remove the patented features without recalling its products.

“Apple does not seek to enjoin the sale of lifesaving drugs, but to prevent Samsung from profiting from the unauthorized use of infringing features in its cellphones and tablets,” the court said.

The case was sent back to a lower federal court in San Jose, California, to reconsider the injunction.

After the jury verdict last year, U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California in August, 2014 refused Apple’s request for a permanent injunction to stop Samsung from selling the infringing features on its smartphones.