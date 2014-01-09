FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple, Samsung CEOs agree to mediation in U.S. patent fight -court filing
January 9, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

Apple, Samsung CEOs agree to mediation in U.S. patent fight -court filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics have agreed to attend a mediation session to be held on or before Feb. 19, as they prepare to clash in court in March over smartphone patents.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Samsung CEO Oh-Hyun Kwon will attend the session with in-house lawyers only, according to a Wednesday court filing. Their legal teams had met on Jan. 6 to “discuss settlement opportunities,” the filing read.

Apple and Samsung are embroiled in a legal battle over smartphone patents across several countries that mirrors their global battle for supremacy in the mobile device market.

