Jury leaves total damages Samsung must pay Apple unchanged at $119.6 mln

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 5 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Monday left the total damages Samsung Electronics Co Ltd must pay Apple Inc unchanged at $119.6 million after additional deliberations in a trial where the South Korean smartphone maker was found to have infringed three Apple patents.

During the month-long trial in a San Jose, California federal court, Apple accused Samsung of violating patents on smartphone features including universal search, while Samsung denied wrongdoing. (Reporting By Dan Levine, editing by Peter Henderson)