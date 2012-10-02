FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in US after court lifts ban
October 2, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Samsung allowed to sell Galaxy Tab in US after court lifts ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. court removed a sales ban against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd’s Galaxy Tab 10.1 won by Apple Inc in a patent dispute, allowing the South Korean electronics maker to sell the product in the United States.

The injunction had been put in place ahead of a month-long trial that pitted iPhone maker Apple against Samsung in a closely watched legal battle that ended with a resounding victory for Apple on many of its patent violation claims.

However, the jury found that Samsung had not violated the patent that was the basis for the tablet injunction and Samsung argued the sales ban should be lifted.

