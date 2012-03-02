FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German court rejects two Apple-Samsung patent suits
#Market News
March 2, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 6 years

German court rejects two Apple-Samsung patent suits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANNHEIM, Germany, March 2 (Reuters) - A German court on Friday rejected two cases brought by Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. against each other.

The decision by a regional court in Mannheim covered a claim by Apple that Samsung infringed on its slide-to-lock technology as well as one of three patents Samsung claimed Apple violated.

Apple is also involved in patent battle with other smartphone makers using Google’s free Android platform, the fastest growing mobile operating system that is also used on Samsung’s Galaxy range.

Apple scored a legal success over rival Motorola Mobility Holdings on Monday when a German court said it could no longer ask Apple to halt sales of iPhone and iPad devices for now.

