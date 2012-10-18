FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple loses tablet copyright appeal against Samsung
October 18, 2012

Apple loses tablet copyright appeal against Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc lost its appeal over a ruling that its rival Samsung’s Galaxy tablet did not copy the iPad in a British court on Thursday.

The world’s two leading smartphone makers are fighting over patents, both for smartphones and for tablets, in courts around the world.

The Court of Appeal upheld its judgment that despite some similarities, Samsung did not infringe Apple’s design, in part because its products were “not as cool” as the iPad.

The U.S. company was instructed to run ads saying the Korean company did not copy the iPad, both on its website and in selected newspapers.

Judge Kitchin said on Thursday that the notices must be in a font size no smaller than Ariel 14.

