U.S. ban on some Samsung products to go into effect
#Market News
October 8, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. ban on some Samsung products to go into effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Tuesday that it would allow a U.S. ban to go into effect on products made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd that infringe on Apple Inc patents.

The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Aug. 9 that some older mobile devices made by South Korea’s Samsung infringed on Apple patents. It banned the importation of those devices.

Samsung has said in government filings that it has design-arounds for the infringing technology that have been approved by the ITC.

