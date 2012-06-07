FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung says Galaxy S III U.S. launch to go ahead, despite Apple suit
June 7, 2012 / 12:10 AM / 5 years ago

Samsung says Galaxy S III U.S. launch to go ahead, despite Apple suit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday the latest version of its flagship smartphone Galaxy S will go on sale in the U.S. market as planned, despite a sales injunction request filed by Apple to a U.S. court.

“Samsung believes Apple’s request is without merit. We will vigorously oppose the request,” the South Korean firm said in a statement.

“We would also like to assure consumers that the U.S. launch and sales of the GALAXY S III will proceed as planned.”

U.S. sales of the third generation Galaxy S model, which hit store shelves in some 28 countries last week, have been widely expected to start later this month.

