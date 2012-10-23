FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Samsung wins preliminary round over Apple patent
October 23, 2012 / 5:25 PM / in 5 years

Samsung wins preliminary round over Apple patent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Patent remains valid through appeals process
    * California jury found Samsung had infringed patent
    * Fight over patent not over -- expert

    By Diane Bartz
    WASHINGTON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
, which is battling Apple Inc across the
globe for dominance of the smartphone market, dealt the
California company a setback by winning a preliminary
invalidation of a key Apple patent, according to a court filing.
    The fight is related to Apple's war against Google, whose
Android software powers many of Samsung's devices.
    Samsung said in a filing late Monday that examiners at the
U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (PTO) had taken a second look
at an Apple patent and decided that it should not have been
granted. The patent allows a user with a touch screen to bounce
back to the image on the screen if the user goes beyond the
edge.
    The patent was one of six that Samsung was found to have
infringed by a jury in a California federal court in August. It
awarded Apple $1.05 billion in damages.
    The case is being appealed, and Samsung is pursuing other
challenges such as requests for the PTO to reexamine the patent.
    Scott Daniels, a litigation partner at Westerman, Hattori,
Daniels & Adrian LLP who is not part of the case, said the PTO's
preliminary invalidation is not the end of the battle over this
specific patent.
    He said the patent remains valid through the appeals
process.
    The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California, is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd et al,
No. 11-1846.

