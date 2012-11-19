FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US will review decision that Apple didn't violate Samsung patent
November 19, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

US will review decision that Apple didn't violate Samsung patent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission will review a judge’s decision which found that Apple did not violate patents owned by Samsung Electronics in making the iPod touch, iPhone and iPad.

An administrative law judge at the ITC had said in a preliminary ruling in September that Apple was innocent of violating the patents. The ITC, which could have opted to simply uphold the judge’s decision, said that it would take up the matter. A final decision is expected in January.

Apple and Samsung have taken their bruising patent disputes to some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming mobile industry.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-794.

