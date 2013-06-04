US ITC says Apple infringes Samsung patent, bans some products

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - Apple infringed upon a patent owned by South Korea’s Samsung Electronics in making some iPhone and iPad models, the U.S. International Trade Commission said in a final decision issued on Tuesday.

The panel issued a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order for AT&T models of the iPhone 4, iPhone 3GS, iPad 3G and iPad 2 3G.

All exclusion orders are sent to President Barack Obama, who has 60 days to review them. If he does not veto the order, it goes into effect.