US ITC delays decision on whether Samsung infringes Apple's patents

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday that it would delay a decision on whether devices made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd infringe on Apple Inc’s patents.

The decision had been expected on Thursday but was put off until Aug. 9. No reason was given for the delay.

Apple is waging a legal war against Google Inc, whose Android software powers many Samsung devices. The battles between Apple and Samsung have been spread across some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming mobile industry.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-796.