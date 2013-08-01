FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US ITC delays decision on whether Samsung infringes Apple's patents
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2013 / 9:16 PM / in 4 years

US ITC delays decision on whether Samsung infringes Apple's patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Thursday that it would delay a decision on whether devices made by Samsung Electronics Co Ltd infringe on Apple Inc’s patents.

The decision had been expected on Thursday but was put off until Aug. 9. No reason was given for the delay.

Apple is waging a legal war against Google Inc, whose Android software powers many Samsung devices. The battles between Apple and Samsung have been spread across some 10 countries as they vie for market share in the booming mobile industry.

The case at the International Trade Commission is No. 337-796.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.