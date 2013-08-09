FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 9, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. court hears arguments in Apple's case against Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday wrestled with a request by Apple Inc for a permanent injunction against Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in a case that could have a deep impact on U.S. patent litigation.

The three-judge panel questioned whether Apple should or could be required to prove that one feature of a product such as a smart phone is the driver of consumer demand for that product.

The Federal Circuit last year rejected Apple’s request for a pretrial sales ban against Samsung’s Galaxy Nexus phone.

The case is Apple Inc v. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-1129.

