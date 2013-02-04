FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-U.S. court says will not expedite Apple's appeal vs. Samsung
February 4, 2013 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-U.S. court says will not expedite Apple's appeal vs. Samsung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday rejected Apple Inc’s request that the full court immediately hear the company’s request for a permanent injunction against the sale of several Samsung Electronics Co Ltd phones.

A lower court judge had rejected Apple’s bid for a permanent injunction. In its ruling on Monday, the Federal U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., said a three-judge panel will first consider Apple’s appeal, and the full appeals court would not decide whether to hear the case until after that.

