FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Apple exec urged firm to make 7-inch tablet in 2011 -email
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2012 / 9:40 PM / in 5 years

Apple exec urged firm to make 7-inch tablet in 2011 -email

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A senior Apple Inc executive urged Tim Cook in early 2011 to build a 7-inch tablet, according to an email displayed in court by Samsung Electronics in their U.S. patents trial.

Speculation intensified this year that the world’s most valuable technology corporation plans soon to make a 7-inch tablet matching the dimensions of Amazon.com’s Kindle Fire and Google’s Nexus 7. Apple’s 10-inch iPad debuted two years ago to rapid success.

Eddy Cue, who rose to prominence managing the iTunes and Apps stores, wrote to Cook -- then chief operating officer -- and to software chief Scott Forstall and marketing head Phil Schiller in January last year saying he believed there was a market for a 7-inch tablet and that Apple should have one.

Cue became the company’s senior vice president of Internet software and services in September.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.