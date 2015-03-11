FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 11, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Apple says some services down for all users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Some Apple Inc services, including the App store, iTunes store, Mac App store and iBook store, were down for users worldwide on Wednesday.

"Customers may be unable to make purchases from the App Store, iTunes Store, iBooks Store, or Mac App Store," the company said on its website. (apple.co/YIMuUp)

Apple said its iCloud Mail and iCloud Account & Sign In were affected until about 9 a.m. ET., but had been restored.

The other services were disrupted at about 5 a.m. ET and were still unavailable as of 10:55 a.m. ET

Blooomberg, which first reported the outage, said users in several countries, including the United States, Switzerland, Hong Kong and U.K. were affected. (bloom.bg/1EzN7Tx) (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

