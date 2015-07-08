FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge voids $533 mln verdict against Apple, sets damages trial
July 8, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Judge voids $533 mln verdict against Apple, sets damages trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - A federal judge has thrown out a $532.9 million damages award against Apple Inc after a jury found that its iTunes software infringed three patents owned by a Texas company.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap said his jury instructions might have “skewed” jurors’ understanding of the damages that Apple should pay SmartFlash LLC, a licensing company that held the patents in dispute.

Gilstrap set a new trial only on the issue of damages for Sept. 14 in Tyler, Texas. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

