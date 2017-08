A federal appeals court has invalidated crucial claims in an audio speaker patent at the heart of an infringement lawsuit against Apple Inc.

Partially affirming a determination by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Trial and Appeal Board, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled on Friday that three claims in a patent owned by Slot Speaker Technologies Inc were invalid. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2m7HNky