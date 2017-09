HALF MOON BAY, Calif, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Starbucks Corp locations will begin accepting Apple Inc’s mobile payment system in a pilot program starting this year, Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey said at an event on Thursday.

Restaurants KFC and Chili’s will begin accepting Apple Pay in 2016, she said at the Re/code technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California. (Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Christian Plumb)