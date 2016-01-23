FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple's Zadesky, head of electric car project, to leave company -WSJ
January 23, 2016 / 12:31 AM / 2 years ago

Apple's Zadesky, head of electric car project, to leave company -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Steve Zadesky, who has been overseeing the company’s electric car project for the last two years, has said he is leaving the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Zadesky, who previously worked with iPod and iPhone teams, is leaving the company due to personal reasons and not related to his performance, the WSJ said. (on.wsj.com/1REazpb)

It is not clear when the 16-year veteran will leave Apple, the Journal said.

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Mary Milliken)

