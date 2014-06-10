FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU to launch formal investigation into Apple's Irish tax deal - TV
June 10, 2014

EU to launch formal investigation into Apple's Irish tax deal - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, June 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission will launch a formal investigation on Wednesday into Apple Inc’s tax arrangements in Ireland, Irish state broadcaster RTE reported, without naming its source.

A U.S. Senate committee investigation revealed last year that Apple had cut billions from its tax bill by declaring companies registered in the Irish city of Cork as not tax resident in any country.

The EU’s competition authority said last year that it was looking into corporate tax arrangements in several member states and had requested information from Ireland. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

