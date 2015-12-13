Apple Music says will release Taylor Swift concert video Dec. 20

NEW YORK, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Pop star Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour-Live concert video will be available exclusively on Apple Inc’s music streaming service, Apple Music, starting Dec. 20, Apple said in a tweet from Apple Music’s Twitter account on Sunday.

Apple introduced Apple Music in June. Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook said in October the music streaming service had netted more than 6.5 million paid users, and that an additional 8.5 million people were participating in a free trial. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Cooney)