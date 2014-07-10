FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple store layout may be registered as trade mark - EU court
July 10, 2014

Apple store layout may be registered as trade mark - EU court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - The layout of a shop, such as Apple’s flagship stores may be registered as a trade mark under certain conditions, the European Court of Justice said on Thursday.

Apple had sought to extend a trade mark it had registered in the United States to Germany, but this was initially refused.

The ECJ, answering a question from the German Federal Patents Court, said that a store layout can be a trade mark if it departs significantly from other stores in the sector.

However, the court added that this had to be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the relevant authority. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

