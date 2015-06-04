FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple to launch watch in 7 more countries from June 26
June 4, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

Apple to launch watch in 7 more countries from June 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 4 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said it would launch its watch in seven more countries, including Italy, Mexico, Spain and South Korea, from June 26, as demand surpasses expectations “in every way”.

The company has not given any sales figures for the Apple Watch since it began taking orders in April, but has often said demand was outstripping supply.

The watch will also be launched in Singapore, Switzerland and Taiwan. It is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and the UK. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

