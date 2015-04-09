Apple says smartwatch demand to exceed supply at launch

April 9 (Reuters) - Apple Inc said on Thursday demand for its new smartwatch would exceed supply when the gadget hits stores on April 24.

The watch will be available for preview and pre-order on Friday, the company said.

Apple said it saw “tremendous interest” for the watch from people visiting its stores and website.

The Apple Watch could make life easier for people on the move, but the gadget got poor marks for battery life and slow-loading apps from reviewers. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)