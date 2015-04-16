FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple watches will not be available in-store in May - Telegraph
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s watches will not be available to buy in-store in May, according to a memo from Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts, the Telegraph reported.

Customers will be asked to order online to "get customers the model they want earlier and faster," according to the memo posted by the Telegraph. (bit.ly/1DnW7bt)

Deliveries of the watches will begin on April 24.

The Apple Watch sport starts at $349 while the standard version comes in at $549 in the United States. High-end “Edition” watches with 18-karat gold alloys are priced from $10,000 and go as high as $17,000.

Apple could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

