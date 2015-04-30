FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Apple Watch has lowest hardware cost to price - IHS
April 30, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-Apple Watch has lowest hardware cost to price - IHS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say Apple phone, not Apple product, after IHS amends report)

April 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s Watch has the lowest ratio of hardware costs to retail price across any Apple phone, according to a preliminary estimate by research firm IHS after a teardown study.

The hardware cost of an Apple Watch Sport model was about 24 percent of the suggested retail price compared with 29-38 percent for the iPhone maker's other products, IHS said on Thursday. (bit.ly/1zuOZMq)

The Apple Watch Sport 38 mm costs $349 and the teardown shows a bill of materials of $81.20 with the cost of production rising to $83.70 when $2.50 in manufacturing expense is added, IHS said. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

