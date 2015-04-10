FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's IG Group launches trading app for Apple Watch
April 10, 2015

UK's IG Group launches trading app for Apple Watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s IG Group Holdings Plc said on Friday that it would launch one of the first online trading apps for Apple Inc’s smartwatch, in keeping with the trading platform’s push to bolster its technology division.

The app will automatically install itself onto clients' Apple Watches if it has already been downloaded to their iPhones, IG said in a statement. (bit.ly/1IQufhn)

Traders will be able to buy, sell and monitor stocks, as well as spread bets across a number of asset classes from the watch through a “one-tap” login.

IG Group said the app would be available from April 24, when Apple plans to start selling its watch in stores. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

