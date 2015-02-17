FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

Apple orders 5-6 million Watches - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Apple Inc has asked its Asian suppliers to make 5-6 million units of its three Apple Watch models for the first-quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Taiwan-based Quanta Computer Inc is the main assembler of the Apple Watch, which is expected to be launched in April.

The entry-level Apple Watch Sport model accounts for half of the production order, while the mid-tiered Apple Watch will count for one-third, one person told the WSJ.

Apple Watch Edition, the high-end model with 18-karat gold casing, is expected to have relatively small orders in the first quarter but Apple plans to produce more than 1 million units per month in the second quarter, the Journal reported, citing the person. (on.wsj.com/17MpwkR)

Apple could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)

