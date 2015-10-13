Apple loses patent lawsuit to University of Wisconsin, faces hefty damages

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Apple Inc could be facing up to $862 million in damages after a U.S. jury on Tuesday found that the iPhone maker used technology owned by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s licensing arm without permission in chips found in many of its most popular devices.

The jury in Madison, Wisconsin also said the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation’s patent, which improves processor efficiency, was valid. The trial will now move on to determine how much Apple owes in damages. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi and Christian Plumb)