Apple's China business strong in July and Aug - Cook to CNBC
#Hot Stocks
August 24, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

Apple's China business strong in July and Aug - Cook to CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Apple Inc’s China business experienced “strong growth” in July and August, Chief Executive Tim Cook told CNBC on Monday.

The comments, in an emailed response to questions about the iPhone maker’s business in China, come amid concerns about the country’s economic growth that have sent global stocks reeling.

Cook said iPhone activations in China had accelerated over the past few weeks.

Smartphone sales in China, the world’s biggest market for the devices, fell in the second quarter for the first time, market research firm Gartner Inc said last week.

Apple’s shares were down 6.7 percent at $98.65 in premarket trading, putting them on track to open at their lowest this year.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
