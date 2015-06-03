Apple recalls Beats Pill XL speakers

(Reuters) - Apple Inc said it is recalling Beats Pill XL portable wireless speakers due to a fire hazard from overheating batteries.

The iPhone maker will recall about 222,000 speakers in the United States and about 11,000 in Canada, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said on Wednesday.

Apple has received eight reports of overheating speakers, the CPSC said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the number of speakers affected by the recall or the number of complaints it received. The company said the recall does not affect any other Beats or Apple products.