CORRECTED-Applied Materials current-quarter forecast beats estimates
February 18, 2016 / 9:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Applied Materials current-quarter forecast beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to “fell 4.3 pct to” from “were flat at” in last paragraph)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc, the world’s largest maker of machinery used to make semiconductor chips, forecast a higher-than-expected profit for the current quarter, sending its shares up 7.3 percent.

The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted profit of 30-34 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 26 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income fell to $286 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Jan. 31, from $348 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 4.3 percent to $2.26 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)

