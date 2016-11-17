Applied Materials quarterly revenue surges 39.2 pct

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc reported a 39.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductors gained from its customers spending more on newer technology to make smartphone chips and displays.

The company's net income rose to $610 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 30 from $336 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.29 billion from $2.37 billion.

Applied Materials is reaping the benefits of higher demand for 3D NAND memory chips from smartphone makers and the shift to organic light-emitting diode technology for displays. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)