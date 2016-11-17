FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Applied Materials quarterly revenue surges 39.2 pct
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 9 months ago

Applied Materials quarterly revenue surges 39.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc reported a 39.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as the world's largest supplier of tools used to make semiconductors gained from its customers spending more on newer technology to make smartphone chips and displays.

The company's net income rose to $610 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Oct. 30 from $336 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $3.29 billion from $2.37 billion.

Applied Materials is reaping the benefits of higher demand for 3D NAND memory chips from smartphone makers and the shift to organic light-emitting diode technology for displays. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.