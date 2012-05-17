FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Applied Materials posts $2.54 bln quarterly rev
May 17, 2012

Applied Materials posts $2.54 bln quarterly rev

Noel Randewich

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17 (Reuters) - Applied Materials posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $2.54 billion and net earnings of $289 million, or 22 cents a share, as demand for chips used in mobile devices fueled spending on its manufacturing equipment, helping offset a slump in demand for solar cell manufacturing gear.

The world’s largest manufacturer of chip-making gear said it expects current-quarter revenue to be flat to down 10 percent sequentially. Analysts had expected Applied Materials to post $2.399 billion in revenue for the quarter ending in April and $2.443 billion for the quarter ending in July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.


