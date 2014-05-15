FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Applied Material's second-quarter revenue meets expectations
May 15, 2014

Applied Material's second-quarter revenue meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15 (Reuters) - Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials on Thursday posted higher fiscal second-quarter revenue that met analysts' expectations as a slow personal computer market weighed against demand for smartphones and memory chips.

Applied Materials said its revenue for the quarter ended in April was $2.35 billion, up from $1.97 billion in the year-ago period. Analysts expected second-quarter revenue of $2.349 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Noel Randewich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
