SAN FRANCISCO, May 16 (Reuters) - Applied Materials posted fiscal second-quarter revenue of $1.97 billion and a net loss of $129 million, or 11 cents a share, as concerns about the global economy weighed against fast-growing demand for chips used in mobile gadgets.

Analysts on average expected revenue of $1.909 billion for the quarter, ended in April, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.