Applied Materials quarterly revenue exceeds estimates
November 14, 2013 / 9:10 PM / 4 years ago

Applied Materials quarterly revenue exceeds estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.99 billion, up from $1.65 billion in the year-ago period, as foundry customers build new production lines to make more advanced components.

In a report on Thursday, Applied Materials said it had a net profit for the quarter ended in October of $183 million, or 15 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $515 million, or 42 cents, in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter revenue of $1.974 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

