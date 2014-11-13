Applied Materials posts higher fourth-quarter revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Top chip gear-maker Applied Materials posted fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $2.26 billion, up 14 percent from the year-ago period, fueled by investments to make more advanced chips for smartphones and other mobile gadgets.

Applied Materials said on Thursday it had a net profit for the quarter ended in October of $290 million, or 23 cents a share, compared with a net profit of $183 million, or 15 cents, in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expected fourth-quarter revenue of $2.262 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share were 27 cents, in line with expectations. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Dan Grebler)