Applied Materials revenue falls on lower chip equipment orders

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Applied Materials reported lower quarterly revenue because of a fall in demand for its equipment used in manufacturing chips.

Net income fell to $168 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $218 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $1.98 billion in the quarter ended July 28.

Applied Materials supplies to companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $14.97 in extended trading. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)