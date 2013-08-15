FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Applied Materials revenue falls on lower chip equipment orders
August 15, 2013 / 8:17 PM / in 4 years

Applied Materials revenue falls on lower chip equipment orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Applied Materials reported lower quarterly revenue because of a fall in demand for its equipment used in manufacturing chips.

Net income fell to $168 million, or 14 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $218 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 18 cents per share.

Revenue fell 16 percent to $1.98 billion in the quarter ended July 28.

Applied Materials supplies to companies including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd.

Shares of the company were down 2 percent at $14.97 in extended trading. (Reporting by Neha Alawadhi and Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
