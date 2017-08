Nov 21 (Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Macom Technology Solutions Holdings Inc said on Monday that it would buy fellow chipmaker Applied Micro Circuits Corp for about $770 million in cash and stock to expand its connectivity business.

Macom's offer of $8.36 per share represents a premium of 15 percent to Applied Micro's Friday close. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)