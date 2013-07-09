FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle plans to float Spain's Applus+ - sources
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 4 years ago

Carlyle plans to float Spain's Applus+ - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON/MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - The private equity owner of industrial testing, inspection and certification company Applus+ is considering listing the Spanish firm, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Buyout firm Carlyle Group is asking banks to pitch to manage a process which could see the Spanish company go public in Madrid or London early next year, one of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Carlyle bought Applus+ in 2007 in a deal that valued the company, which has since more than doubled its revenues, at 1.48 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Carlyle declined to comment on the plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.