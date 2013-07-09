Carlyle plans to float Spain's Applus+ - sources

LONDON/MADRID, July 9 (Reuters) - The private equity owner of industrial testing, inspection and certification company Applus+ is considering listing the Spanish firm, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Buyout firm Carlyle Group is asking banks to pitch to manage a process which could see the Spanish company go public in Madrid or London early next year, one of the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said.

Carlyle bought Applus+ in 2007 in a deal that valued the company, which has since more than doubled its revenues, at 1.48 billion euros ($1.9 billion).

Carlyle declined to comment on the plans.